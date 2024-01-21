REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. RCMP searching for man suspected in string of break-ins spanning years

    RCMP say the suspect is a man between the ages of 30 to 50-years-old with sandy brown hair that is balding on top. He wears glasses and is known to wear hoodies, Mechanix brand gloves, a dark backpack, and a black reusable face mask. (Source: Sask. RCMP) RCMP say the suspect is a man between the ages of 30 to 50-years-old with sandy brown hair that is balding on top. He wears glasses and is known to wear hoodies, Mechanix brand gloves, a dark backpack, and a black reusable face mask. (Source: Sask. RCMP)
    Share

    RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in a string of break-ins – most recently in Coronach, Sask.

    The break-ins in the southern Saskatchewan community – located 210 kilometres south of Regina – occurred sometime during the evening hours of Feb. 28 or the morning hours of March 1, 2023.

    According to Coronach RCMP, several businesses in the community were broken into. Only cash was stolen in each case.

    A month later on March 30, multiple businesses in nearby Ogema were broken into. Again, only cash was stolen.

    Police believe the suspect in these cases is responsible for a string of break-ins in small communities across southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba – spanning several years.

    RCMP made this connection due to the businesses targeted, the suspect’s entry methods and the items stolen. Now, police have released images of the suspect from surveillance footage in the hopes of identifying him.

    The suspect is described as a man between 30 and 50 years old with sandy brown hair that is balding on top. He wears glasses and is known to wear hoodies, mechanix brand gloves, a dark backpack and a black reusable face mask.

    (Courtesy: Sask. RCMP)

    Anyone who has information that could further the investigation into the break-ins is encouraged to contact their local RCMP detachment or Coronach RCMP at 306-267-1830.

    Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ron DeSantis, once Trump's biggest threat, ends 2024 White House run

    U.S. presidential contender Ron DeSantis, who was once viewed as Republicans' best shot at moving past Donald Trump, dropped out of the primary race on Sunday, a relatively early exit that underlines the iron grip the former president retains on the party.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News