Sask. RCMP seize over 1,180 pounds of cannabis during traffic stop

A 40-year-old Ontario man was arrested and charged after RCMP seized over 1,180 pounds of cannabis during a traffic stop east of Indian Head, Sask.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, Indian Head RCMP and the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol stopped a tractor-trailer unit along Highway 1 about five kilometres east of Indian Head.

According to an RCMP news release, the suspect was travelling from British Columbia to Ontario and was arrested at the scene.

Police located four pallets of dried cannabis weighing around 1,184 pounds, or about the weight of a fully grown cow, the release said.

The 40-year-old suspect from Hamilton, Ontario was charged with possession for the purpose of distributing and possession of unstamped cannabis product.

“We want to remind the public that although cannabis is legal to use, there are still parameters around the substance, including a public possession limit. In this case, illegal cannabis was being transported across the country to be sold from a non-licensed dealer,” A/Commr. Rhonda Blackmore said.

The accused is schedule to appear in court in Indian Head on Oct. 15.