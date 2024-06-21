Sask. RCMP vehicle rammed by impaired driver during traffic stop

A Saskatchewan RCMP vehicle was rammed by an impaired driver during a highway traffic stop on Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of an impaired driver at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 662 overpass near Balgonie, Sask. around 12 p.m., according to a news release from Sask. RCMP.

White Butte RCMP found the suspect vehicle in a commercial parking lot and parked to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the suspect vehicle drove forward, rammed the police vehicle twice head on, and fled, RCMP said.

The police vehicle was damaged but the officer was not injured. RCMP set up a tire deflation device and the suspect vehicle ran over it near the intersection of Highway 362 and Highway 46.

Two women and one man were arrested at the scene.

A 33-year-old woman from Regina is charged with assault on a police officer with a weapon, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure or refusal to comply with alcohol demand, and operation while prohibited.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.