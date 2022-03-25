Sask. reacts to federal funding announcement for surgical backlogs

A proposal to distribute $2 billion to the provinces and territories to help alleviate surgical backlogs caused by COVID-19 was tabled in a new bill by the federal government.

The one-time funding will be delivered on a per-capita basis and was announced by federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos in Ottawa on Friday.

“It’s a support that we as health ministers and minsters of seniors are providing to our colleagues in provinces and territories to enable them to invest more, and more quickly, in addressing those backlogs,” Duclos said.

Duclos said the federal government, provinces and territories can deliver results in the best interest for all as the country needs to look after patients who are suffering from the delays.

In a statement, the province said “working to address the surgical backlog is a priority of the province and we welcome additional investment in this area to complement the funding announced in the provincial budget this week.”

NDP leader Ryan Meili said the money will make a “huge difference” in a time when the surgical backlog grew quickly.

“I’m happy to see some federal dollars coming and certainly hope those will be applied directly to the need to increase capacity within the public health system and get people the surgeries they need right away,” Meili said.

Both the province and NDP agreed more needs to be done.

Meili said the federal government needs to be a long term partner in addressing serious health troubles all across Canada.

“Especially at this time as we come out of a pandemic and our health systems are struggling,” he added.

The government said the one-time investment does not replace or address the call from all premiers for the federal government to engage with the provinces on long term funding through the Canada Health Transfer.