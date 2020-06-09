REGINA -- Saskatchewan is reporting two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 656.

In a release, the province said one new case is in the Saskatoon area, while the other is in the far north region.

There are currently 19 COVID-19 cases considered active in the province.

No new recoveries were recorded on Tuesday.

One person is currently in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The far north region leads the province with 261 total cases, while 174 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north, 80 are from the Regina area, 17 are from the south and 12 are from the central.

People aged 20 to 39 have made up 232 cases, while 199 are in the 40 to 59 age range, 109 are in the 60 to 79 age range, 98 are in people aged 19 years or younger, and 18 are in the 80-plus range.

Women make up 52 per cent of cases, while the other 42 per cent are men.

There have been 13 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

Of the total cases, 145 are linked to travel, 394 are community contacts, 78 have no known exposures, while 39 are under investigation.

To date, 52,511 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

Gordon Wyant, the Minister of Education, will be providing an update at 2:30 p.m., regarding a return to schools in the fall. The update will be streamed live on ctvnewsregina.ca and ctvnewssaskatoon.ca.