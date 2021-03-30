REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 101 new variants of concern on Tuesday, along with one COVID-19 related death and 164 new cases.

The province extended all provincial public health orders to April 12.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer, will provide an update on the latest COVID-19 information on Tuesday afternoon.

The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca at 3 p.m.

In a release, the province said the Saskatchewan resident that died was in the 80-plus age group from the Central East zone.

There have been 1,575 total variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan. The variants were found in the Far North East (one), North Central (four), Saskatoon (18), Central West (three), Central East (25), Regina (1,298), South West (one), South Central (118) and South East (107) zones.

There are 1,942 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (one), Far North East (one), North West (two), North Central (one), North East (two), Saskatoon (24), Central West (two), Central East (11), Regina (91), South Central (20) and South East (six) zones.

There are 160 people in hospital related to the virus in the province, including 22 people in intensive care.

There were 3,301 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Monday.

The province said 4,636 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given. There have been 184,436 doses administered across the province.

The new doses were distributed in the Far North East (75), North West (24), Saskatoon (2,106), Central East (505), Regina (1,077), South Central (643) and South East (206) zones.