REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government reported on Sunday 24 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 342 cases considered active in the province.

One new case is located in the far northwest, one in the northwest, eight in the north central, one in the Saskatoon area, two in the central west, three in the central east, six in the Regina area and one in the southeast zone.

One case has a pending residence location.

The province reported eight new recoveries.

Fourteen people are in hospital. Twelve people are receiving inpatient care: six in the Saskatoon zone, one in the Regina zone, four in the north central zone, and one in the central east zone.

Two people are in intensive care, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,330 reported cases and 1,963 recoveries.

There have been 25 deaths.

BY REGION:

45 active cases are from the far north area (15 far northwest, zero far north central, 29 far northeast)

97 active cases are from the north area (12 northwest, 72 north central, 13 northeast)

65 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

62 active cases are from the Regina area

51 active cases are from the central area (14 central west, 41 central east)

17 active cases are from the south area (one southwest, four south central, 12 southeast)

As of Oct. 16, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 158,234 people tested per million population. The national rate was 229,966 people tested per million population.

There were 2,765 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

The Gospel Worship event in Prince Albert is the origin of at least 79 cases across the province, primarily in the north.

Many of the newer cases and outbreaks arising in the north can be linked to the event.