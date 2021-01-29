Advertisement
Sask. reports 328 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
Published Friday, January 29, 2021 1:42PM CST
REGINA -- Saskatchewan added 328 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 7 deaths and 300 recoveries.
There were 308 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Thursday. The province said vaccine distribution schedules will be adjusted to account for a reduction in deliveries of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine over the next month.
More to come…