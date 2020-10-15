REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the province’s total active cases to 271.

In a release, the province said three new cases are in the far north west, two are in the far north east, two are in the north central, two are in the north east, eight are in Saskatoon, eight are in the central east, seven are in Regina and one is in the south central.

Eight people are currently in the hospital in the province. Six people are in inpatient care, including four in Saskatoon, one in the north west zone and one in the north central zone. Another two people are in intensive care; one in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

The province saw an additional 16 recoveries from the virus.

REGIONALLY

25 active cases are from the far north area (nine far north west, 0 far north central, 16 far north east)

72 active cases are from the north area (eight north west, 53 north central, 11 north east)

55 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

52 active cases are from the Regina area

49 active cases are from the central area (10 central west, 139 central east)

17 active cases are from the south area (one south west, five south central, 11 south east)

A total of 2,305 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

COVID-19 CASE IDENTIFIED AT WARMAN HIGH SCHOOL

A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified at Warman High School.

On Oct. 14, the Prairie Spirit School Division issued a media release, informing the public that officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority identified a positive in an individual at the high school.

The school division said communication has been shared with the specific classroom and cohort, as well as the school community. The division said the SHA has begun contact tracing.

2 ETHEL MILLIKEN SCHOOL STUDENTS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

A pair of students at Ethel Milliken School in Regina tested positive for COVID-19 according to Regina Public Schools.

The division said it was notified of the cases Wednesday night by the Saskatchewan Health Authority, noting the cases are in two different classrooms.

"Students from the affected classes will be staying home and learning remotely," reads a tweet from RPS. "They will be returning to school on Oct. 23."

SHA EXPOSURE ALERTS IN PRINCE ALBERT, SASKATOON, REGINA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a person or persons attended several businesses recently while likely infectious:

Prince Albert

October 2 - Western Financial, at South Hill Mall, from 11:30am to noon

October 4 - Co-op food store, 777 15th Street East, from 3:00pm to 3:30pm

Winners, South Hill Mall, from 2:30pm to 3:00pm

October 5 - Co-op food store, 777 15th Street East, from 4:30pm to 5:30pm

Safeway, South Hill Mall, from 4:00pm to 4:30pm

October 6 - Co-op food store, 777 15th Street East, from 4:30pm to 4:45pm

October 7 - Co-op food store, 777 15th Street East from 4:30pm to 4:45pOctober 8 - Canadian Tire, 3725 Second Ave W, from 11:30am to noon

Regina

October 6 - Regina International Airport, flight from Toronto to Regina – Air Canada Flight 7947, and baggage claim area from 10:30pm to 11:00pm

October 8 – Mr. Mike’s Steakhouse, 4651 Gordon Road from 4:30pm to 5:30pm

Saskatoon

October 9