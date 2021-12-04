Sask. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

REGINA -

Saskatchewan reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with no additional deaths.

To date, 929 Saskatchewan residents have died of COVID-19.

There are 722 cases currently active in the province, with 68 more recoveries reported.

One-hundred thirty Saskatchewan residents are in hospital with 33 in intensive care. Of the 130 patients, 106 are not fully vaccinated.

An additional four patients are receiving care in out-of-province ICUs.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 63, or 5.3 per 100,000 people.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (one), Far North East (six), North West (six), North Central (eight), Saskatoon (15), Central West (one), Central East (five), Regina (seven), South Central (four), South East (11), and four new cases have pending residence information.

There are currently 81,293 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province.