REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 312 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, in addition to eight deaths and 203 recoveries.

Six deaths were in the Regina zone; one person was in the 40s, two people were in their 60s, one person was in their 70s and two people were in the 80 plus age group. Another death was a person in the 80 plus age range from the Central East zone and the eighth person was from Saskatoon; they were in their 60s.

There are 177 people in hospital, 30 are in the ICU.

The 312 new cases are spread across the province, with the majority of cases in the Saskatoon (88), Regina (47), Northwest (40), North Central (39), and Northeast (20) zones.

The location of 12 new cases is still pending.

The seven-day average of new daily cases is 275, down from 320 one week ago.

There are currently 3,196 active cases of the virus in Saskatchewan.

VACCINATIONS

There were 1,448 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered across the province on Thursday.

So far, 31,275 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in Saskatchewan.

According to the province, 96 per cent of the doses received have been administered in Saskatchewan as of Jan. 22.

The government said the province has confirmed it will receive a shipment of 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Feb. 1. Saskatchewan was originally scheduled to receive 11,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine each week in February, however a delay from the manufacturer caused the federal government to reduce shipments to provinces.

The province expects shipments of the Moderna vaccine to pick up in February. There are 6,500 doses anticipated to arrive the first week of February. The government said they will be distributed to the Far Northwest, Far Northeast, Northeast and Central West zones.

A second shipment of Moderna vaccine will arrive the last week of February. The province said those 7,100 doses will be distributed to the Far Northeast, Northeast and Central East.