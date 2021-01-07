REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan reported than more than 11,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be soon be delivered to Saskatchewan weekly.

According to a release from the province on Thursday, 11,700 vaccines from Pfizer will arrive each week beginning in February.

This news is in addition 100 more Moderna doses, which increases the expected vaccine delivery on Feb. 1 to 5,400.

VACCINATIONS

As of Thursday, a total of 4,832 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the province. This includes 2,069 first doses of the Pfizer shot in Regina and 233 second doses; 2,407 Pfizer shots in Saskatoon; and 123 doses Moderna vaccine in the Far North West zone.

Prince Albert has received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which will all be used as initial doses. Vaccinations for health care workers and long-term care home residents began this morning in the city.