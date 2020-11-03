REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial active cases to 842.

The Government of Saskatchewan amended the Public Health Order to include a mandatory mask order for Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert, effective Friday.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

In a release, the province said one new case is in the far northwest, one is in the far northeast, 14 are in the northwest, 16 are in the north central, three are in the northeast, 29 are in Saskatoon, six are in the central east and 10 are in Regina.

Twenty-eight people are in hospital. A total of 21 people are in inpatient care, including two in the north west, five in the north central, eight in the Saskatoon zone and six in the Regina zone. Another seven people are in intensive care; two in the north central zone, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

A total of 97 cases recovered on Tuesday.

REGIONALLY

44 active cases are from the far north area (23 far northwest, 0 far north central, 21 far northeast)

288 active cases are from the north area (60 northwest, 172 north central, 56 northeast)

270 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

152 active cases are from the Regina area

45 active cases are from the central area (four central west, 41 central east)

38 active cases are from the south area (two southwest, five south central, 31 southeast)

On Monday, 1,931 COVID-19 tests were performed in the province.

INDOOR GATHERING SIZES REDUCED

The province is reducing the number of people that can gather in private and home settings.

Starting Nov. 6, a maximum of 10 people will be allowed to gather in private settings. Previously, 15 people could gather.

The number includes household members who ordinarily reside in a dwelling.

These rules apply to weddings, religious gatherings and funerals that take place in a private dwelling and any outbuildings, like a garage.

The 10 person limit does not apply to households with more than 10 family members living in the same residence, the province said.

Gatherings with more than 10 people must be hosted in a public venue, like a restaurant or banquet hall. These gatherings would have to apply to guidelines set out by that location.

Establishments and other organizations are required to follow seating and physical distancing guidelines set out in the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

DRIVE-THRU TESTING AVAILABLE IN YORKTON, ADDITIONAL SITES IN REGINA, SASKATOON

The Saskatchewan Health Authority established a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 in Yorkton, as well as additional sites in Regina and Saskatoon.

New drive-thru testing is available at the following sites:

YORKTON

276 Myrtle Avenue

Monday to Friday 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

REGINA

International Trade Centre at Evraz Place - Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Sunday to Saturday – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

SASKATOON

3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays - 12 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays - 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Drive-thru testing will be first come first serve.