Sask. residents aged 50+ now eligible for second COVID-19 booster shot

Saskatchewan residents 50 years and older are now eligible to receive their second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

The province announced the expansion of its fourth dose program Tuesday morning. In addition to those now eligible, residents of long-term and personal care homes, or those with designated health conditions have been eligible for fourth doses since February.

“Immunity is shown to wane over time and the provision of booster doses is demonstrated to provide significantly increased protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death,” the government said in a news release.

The fourth dose was previously limited to residents 70 years and older, or those 50 years and older living in First Nations and Metis communities, or in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District.

The province said vaccination appointments are available through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Indigenous Services Canada, the Northern Inter-tribal Health Authority and participating pharmacies.