Sask. residents can now leave sex designation blank on driver's licences, ID cards

Saskatchewan residents now have the option to leave the sex designation blank on government issued driver's licences and identification cards.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) will begin offering the option to leave the field blank effective Tuesday, indicating no sex has been specified. SGI said this policy gives more inclusive options for its customers.

“The option to have no sex designation on identification and licences is part of SGI’s commitment to inclusiveness,” Penny McCune, chief operating officer of the SGI Auto Fund, said in a news release.

“We have customers who wish to refrain from identifying with any sex on their identification. This change gives them flexibility in how they are identified on SGI documents.”

The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) said the change came in response to a complaint to its office.

“The Commission welcomes this change as a sign of progress in our province,” Barry Wilcox, Q.C., chief commissioner of the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission, said.

“Two spirit, transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming (2STNBGN) people face discrimination in housing, employment, and travel. This happens, in part, because of the discrepancy between gender expression and government issued identification. The recent change implemented by SGI will help address some of these issues.”

The SHRC said the new designation option is a result of a settlement agreement achieved through the complaint resolution process.

The blank option will be available for customers of any age, upon request. No documentation is required to remove an existing sex designation. SGI said there is no charge for changing the sex on a driver’s licence or photo identification.

The insurer noted however, that these accommodations for people with diverse gender expressions have not been universally adopted by all organizations, businesses and government agencies.

“As a result, SGI cannot guarantee that a Saskatchewan-issued driver’s licence or photo identification card with either the “X” (Unspecified) sex designation or no sex (blank) designation will be accepted by other organizations, in Canada or internationally,” SGI said.

Customers will be informed of these considerations upon request of the removal of sex designation.