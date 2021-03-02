REGINA -- For many Saskatchewan residents, adjusting to the isolation of the pandemic has been challenging. For those who live with a brain injury, their isolated living situation is sometimes difficult to comprehend.

Gordy Fisher grew up dreaming of becoming a doctor. But after being in a car accident as a young boy, his life took a different turn.

Despite this curveball, Fisher lives a full life. However, he has been struggling with the lack of normalcy in his life since the pandemic. “I’m an out and about person and sometimes I take transit, too. So I like doing those things and I like getting on. I am not a person who likes to stay at home,” said Fisher.

Fisher lives in a group home in Regina with five others. They are required to wear masks in the home, which Fisher said has been difficult.

“Even in the house I have to wear a mask. The only place I don’t have to wear a mask is in my bedroom. Another time I don’t have to wear a mask is when I eat. Other than that I have to wear the mask,” said Fisher.

The Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association said brain injuries often affect a person’s memory, which can make COVID-19 guidelines difficult to follow.

“They are still trying to process it and it often is viewed as un-co-operative or stubborn,” said Glenda James, executive director of the Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association.

The organization said every brain injury is different and survivors often feel isolated, adding that the pandemic has only heightened that feeling.

“The brain is working full out trying to manage the basics after an injury. So to add that extra layer on is problematic,” said James. Adding, that there is a lack of access to support services during this pandemic, which has further isolated brain injury survivors.

“Because there is a reduced capacity and only so many people can be on a bus, going anywhere is a monumental orchestration for them. It is just so complex, and so they feel even more isolated,” said James.

The Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association is encouraging people who know of someone with a brain injury to reach out to them to help them feel less isolated during these circumstances.