REGINA -- Saskatchewan will begin the five-phase plan to re-open its economy on Monday.

Starting May 4, dentists, optometrists, physical therapists, podiatrists, occupational therapists and chiropractors will be able to open their doors for services. They will need to follow strict guidelines, including screening clients and providers, gloves and face masks.

Gatherings will still be capped at a maximum of 10 people under the first phase of the re-opening plan.

Guidelines for service providers opening under phase one

In its plan to re-open Saskatchewan, the province says health-care providers will still need to limit bookings. Appointments will need to be scheduled so that there are no more than 10 people in an area at a time to continue to follow public health guidelines.

The province suggests clients wait in their vehicles instead of waiting rooms and providers are encouraged to call or text people when their appointment begins. If people are waiting in the building, they should maintain at least two metres of physical distancing between themselves and other clients.

Service providers are also encouraged to establish a “directional flow” through the facility and remove non-essential items like toys and remote controls from waiting rooms.

All clients should be screened for visible COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone exhibiting symptoms will need to wear surgical mask, or cancel their appointment.

Common areas and procedure rooms will need to be disinfected between each client. Businesses are also encouraged to explain the procedures in place and public health orders to their clients ahead of their appointment.

Cleaning and disinfecting

COVID-19 can survive on surfaces for several days, which is why the province says businesses need to clean and disinfect regularly. Common areas, along with frequently used surfaces like door handles, light switches, taps and hand rails, should be cleaned at least twice a day, the province says.

Employees shouldn’t share phones, desks, offices or other tools when possible.

Clothing and other fabrics should be washed and dried at the highest temperature setting and dried completely before use.

Any hand sanitizer needs to be approved by Health Canada.

Re-opening delayed in La Loche, Lloydminster

The province announced Wednesday that re-opening would be delayed in La Loche and Lloydminster due to COVID-19 outbreaks in those areas.

Lloydminster Hospital is dealing with an outbreak of more than a dozen cases, including patients and health-care workers. Anyone who has tested positive has moved to a separate unit at the hospital.

The far north region has the most active COVID-19 cases in the province.

Premier Scott Moe has not announced when these communities will be able to start the re-opening process.

Boat launches open Monday

Fishing and boat launches at Saskatchewan’s provincial parks will open for use on Monday.

Boat passengers need to be from the same household, the province says. Anyone on the shoreline will need to maintain at least two metres of physical distancing.

People aren’t allowed to fish off public docks, dams, jetties or marinas.

There will be limited bathroom access for day-use only and shower facilities are closed.

The province says fishing shacks are also not permitted.

Other services opening later in phase one

Saskatchewan’s golf courses will open to the public on May 15. They will also need to follow strict cleaning guidelines and golfers will need to maintain strict physical distancing. The province also says tee times will need to be 20 minutes apart to avoid congestion and golfers are encouraged to walk instead of taking golf carts.

Camping reservations will also be available starting May 4 for camping dates in June.

Anyone making a reservation needs to be a Saskatchewan resident.

Second phase to begin May 19

The second phase of re-opening the economy is scheduled to begin on May 19.

That phase includes the gradual re-opening of retail stores and personal services like hair dressers, massage therapists and acupuncturists.

All businesses will need to follow strict guidelines under the second phase.

The dates of the three remaining phases are yet to be determined.