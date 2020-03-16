REGINA -- Schools in the province will close indefinitely on March 20, the government announced on Monday.

Between March 16 and March 19, classes will "wind down." Any parents who can keep their children at home are encouraged to do so immediately. Absences and grades won't be impacted.

On Sunday, the province's Chief Medical Health Officer said school closures would be based on evidence of sustained transmission of COVID-19, a rapid increase of local cases or non-travel-related transmission. The province says those criteria haven’t been met, but its taking a "preventative approach of proactive school closures."

Officials will address the school closures and other information on COVID-19 in Saskatchewan at 11:30 a.m. We will carry the press conference live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

Students will receive final grades based on their current grade, the province says. All eligible Grade 12 students will graduate. The Ministry of Education and school divisions are working with post-secondary institutions for next year's entry requirements.

Teachers and staff can work from home or in schools during class cancellations. The Education Ministry will work with school divisions and teachers for distance and alternative learning methods.

Daycares inside schools will be closed, but the closures won't apply to licensed daycares outside of schools. The province says it's looking into further measures for these daycares, which may be implemented at a later date.

The province also announced on Monday that anyone travelling outside of the country should return to Canada while commercial options are available. Residents are also encouraged to avoid all non-essential international travel until further notice. Anyone returning home should self-isolate for 14 days.

A new self-assessment tool is now available to help Saskatchewanians determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19.

SaskGaming has suspended operations and closed Casinos Regina and Moose Jaw until further notice.

As of Saturday evening, the province had one confirmed and five presumptive cases of COVID-19.

