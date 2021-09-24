REGINA -- Saskatchewan is nearing another milestone in its effort to get COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of residents.

As of Friday, approximately 79.72 per cent of eligible people in the province have received their first shot. When it comes to second doses, 71.2 per cent of those eligible have the double dose and are fully vaccinated.

According to Health Canada, the province ranks last in the country for vaccination rates.

Saskatchewan did see a bump in COVID-19 immunizations after Premier Scott Moe announced on Sept. 17 that a proof-of-vaccination policy would come into effect on Oct. 1.

From Sept. 18-24, health-care workers administered nearly 25,000 total doses of vaccine – an increase of about 9,500 from Sept. 11-17. The average number of first shots given each day doubled, jumping from just over 1,000 to 2,114 the next week.

Second doses also saw a slight boost. The average number of second shots per day was 1,187 for Sept. 11-17; that rose to 1,437 for Sept. 18-24.

