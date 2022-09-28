Sask. sees largest quarterly population growth on record: StatsCan

Saskatchewan experienced its largest quarterly population growth on record in the second quarter of 2022, growing by 6,465 people, the province said in a news release.

It marked the largest population jump in any three-month period since Statistics Canada began releasing quarterly population counts in 1971.

“Which really when you think about it is the size of a city like Meadow Lake being added just in three months, Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina.

As of July 1, 2022, there were an estimated 1,194,803 people calling Saskatchewan home, according to Statistics Canada.

"Saskatchewan's economy is firing on all cylinders and creating thousands of new jobs," Harrison said in a news release.

“That is attracting more people than ever to our province,” he added.