Sask. signs Memorandum of Cooperation with Japan to strengthen economic ties

Saskatchewan took a step in strengthening their economic ties with Japan on Monday.

As an outcome of a recent mission to Japan earlier this year, the provincial government signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) with the President of Japan Overseas Infrastructure Corporation (JOIN), according to a release from the province.

“We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with Saskatchewan and working together to encourage Japanese companies to participate in investment opportunities related to transport and urban development infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan from the upstream stage,” JOIN President and CEO Tatsuhiko Takesada said in the release.

Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison met with JOIN in February.

"This marks a positive step forward for Saskatchewan's relationship with Japan," "We have key resources that the world needs, and this is proof that international investors are interested in what we have to offer.”

The goal of the MOC is to encourage collaboration on how JOIN can support infrastructure investment, focusing on sector priorities that include helium development, according to the release.

The provincial government established its Japan office in 2021, which focuses on growing exports, and attracting investments.