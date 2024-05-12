Sask. social services mobile outreach team doubles in size, expands access to community locations

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Social Services says its mobile outreach team is doubling in size. A total of 20 social workers will now provide services in the community rather than from a government office.

A drug store isn’t where people might think of going to access social assistance.

Queen City Wellness Pharmacy believes that having a government social worker on site is effective.

“They don’t think that anybody wants to help them and having somebody right here shows that ‘no we want to help you,’” pharmacy operator Sarah Kuzusko explained. “We are coming to where you are and asking what you need and were laying it out and were taking away as many barriers as we can.”

A social worker is now present at Queen City Wellness several days per week. The move is part of Ministry’s initiative to meet people where they are.

“I believe the Salvation Army has somebody and different shelters throughout,” Minister Gene Makowsky told reporters. “We’re looking where we can expand.”

Matthew Neuls is one such resident who has reached out to get help accessing housing.

“They’re connected to various housing authorities and businesses especially for those who are homeless and looking for help in finding a place to stay,” he explained. “Currently I’m staying at the Salvation Army which is a great, great place as well.”

Social workers are the latest to be deployed in the community – joining other professionals such as nurse practitioners and crisis workers – part of push to reach more people to bringing services to where they are.