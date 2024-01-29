Sask. Teachers' Federation to make announcement 'regarding job action'

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte will be speaking Monday afternoon regarding job action.

According to a release from the STF, Becotte will make an announcement around 1 p.m.

The release did not say if job action further to the two one-day strikes teachers have conducted this month will be scheduled or not.

Saskatchewan teachers walked off the job and hit the picket lines for the day on Jan. 16 and 22 as they continue to be at an impasse with the province on a new contract.

Thousands of teachers picketed at various sites around the province at what the STF called demonstration sites.

The STF has been adamant that classroom size and class complexities need to be brought to the bargaining table. Something the province has firmly said they will not do.

Instead, the province has offered teachers a seven per cent salary increase over three years and says that classroom size and complexity issues have been and continue to be dealt with in pilot projects and program announcements as well as funding from education budgets.

The two sides began bargaining in May 2023 before the STF announced they were at an impasse in October.

Teachers have been without a contract since August of 2023.

-- This is a developing story. More details to come.