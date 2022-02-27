Sask. top doc urges caution as public health orders set to expire Monday
Masking and self-isolation protocols will expire at 12 a.m. on Monday, as promised by Premier Scott Moe earlier in the month.
In the run-up to the removal of Saskatchewan’s last pandemic restrictions, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab advised the public to be cautious, especially around those who are high risk.
“Sometimes it may be someone in class or you are visiting someone that’s immune suppressed or has other risk factors, just being extra careful around them. I will still keep my best mask and wear it in crowded, indoor locations if it’s not with people I’m usually with," he said.
On Monday, people will no longer have to wear masks indoors or self-isolate after testing positive to COVID-19.
The decision comes as Saskatchewan has set records in the number of COVID-19 deaths in the province, with 42 deaths reported from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 and 37 reported from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19.
Saskatchewan leading the country in deaths per capita.
The removal of these restrictions follows the removal of the proof of vaccination requirement or a negative test on Feb. 14.
A recent crowdfunded poll that was operated by Vancouver-based Research Co. showed that the public is split when it comes to the provincial government’s handling of the pandemic.
Out of the 808 adults across the province that were surveyed, 48 per cent were dissatisfied with the province’s handling of the pandemic while 46 per cent were satisfied. The remainder were unsure.
