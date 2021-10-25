Sask. transfers 3 more patients to Ont. on Monday

REGINA -

Saskatchewan is in the process of transferring three more COVID-19 patients to Ontario for treatment, according to the latest update from the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre.

As of Monday afternoon, nine patients have been successfully transferred. By the end of the day, there will be a total of 12 Saskatchewan COVID-19 patients being treated in Ontario.

According to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), up to four more patients may be transferred on Tuesday.

“These transfers are being done to further reduce the strain on the health-care system,” Marlo Pritchard, SPSA president said, “Once again we are grateful to the province of Ontario.”

Pritchard says he can only confirm the number of patient transfers two days in advance due to planning variables. However, the province is looking at transferring between two and four additional patients in the coming days.

The Canadian Armed Forces six critical care nursing officers will arrive in Regina on Wednesday.

The military also says it will provide medical air transport for in-province and out-of-province critical care patient transfers, as capacity allows, and may also supply a pair of Multipurpose Medical Assistance Teams to backfill the province's nurses.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says the six ICU nurses won’t be enough to open more beds or restart the services that are currently scaled back

“What it will help with is alleviate our highly trained skilled nurses in Regina with respect to backstops and coverage for our teams to get rested,” Scott Livingstone, SHA CEO said.

The SHA is fast-tracking the training of dozens of junior critical care nurses over the next few months, with 27 students set to graduate on Nov. 1. The junior nurses must be paired with other critical care nurses, according to Livingstone.

The health authority’s standard of care is typically a one nurse to one patient ratio. However, given the current strain on resources, Livingstone says that is not the case in Saskatchewan ICUs.

“There is lots of doubling of patients and lots of nurses taking care of two patients in separate rooms as well,” Livingstone said.

The province is also waiting to hear back on a request for 20 nurses from the Canadian Red Cross.

“All of this is relieving some of the pressure,” said Premier Scott Moe.

“Ultimately as we move forward, it’s the public health measures and the increase in vaccination rates that are going to relieve that pressure on a longer term basis.”

As of Monday, 85 per cent of eligible Saskatchewan residents had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to SHA data. Of eligible residents, 77 per cent were fully vaccinated.