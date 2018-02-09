

New numbers show more jobs have been created in Saskatchewan, according to a report by Statistics Canada.

The latest labour force survey showed 4,900 more full-time jobs when compared to January 2017. The province said the gain was led by jobs in the transportation and warehousing industries.

The study also showed Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate was at 5.4 per cent. That number is tied with Quebec for second-lowest in the country, behind the national average of 5.9 per cent.

As for part-time employment, Saskatchewan had about 5,000 fewer jobs.