REGINA -- The province has updated its COVID-19 outdoor activity guidelines to make sure residents can safely enjoy the spring and summer weather.

GOLF

Tee times will only have to be a minimum of eight minutes apart this season, as opposed to 10. Tournaments will be allowed, but awards and receptions must be virtual.

PARKS AND CAMPGROUNDS

This year, camping will be open at 100 per cent capacity for overnight camping and limited-term campsites. Park, playground and aquatic access will be allowed, but sites must follow the existing public health orders.

Laundry services will also be allowed. Current public health guidelines, including wearing a mask and physical distancing, must be followed.

DAY CAMPS FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH

Multiple groups of eight will be allowed to participate in programming and activities for sport, music, art, dance, drama and educational program day camps – given available space. Virtual activities are still recommended.

According to a press release, additional guidelines will be announced in the coming weeks, including guidelines for youth and individual sports.