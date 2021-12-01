Sask. will expand booster shot eligibility soon: CMHO

REGINA -

Saskatchewan could soon be expanding booster shot eligibility – as more people reach the six-month mark after their second dose.

The province’s chief medical health officer said eligibility could open up for more people in the coming days and weeks.

“Uptake for boosters has been fair but I would strongly encourage people as they become eligible to step forward and get their booster shot so that keeps it smooth for further age groups as they become eligible,” Dr. Saqib Shahab said.

Currently – health care workers – those who are immunocompromised – and people aged 65 and older can get their booster shot.

People 50 and older in the Far North and living on First Nations are also eligible.

Shahab says booster shots are one of the best lines of defense against COVID-19.

More details to come…