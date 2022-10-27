Sask. workers rally against SLGA layoffs

Workers gathered at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building to rally against the government’s decision to sell Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) stores and in turn layoff hundreds of employees.

Seven city buses full of labour workers from the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour (SFL) convention came to support the rally which lasted about an hour.

The SFL is currently holding its 66th annual convention in Regina with this year’s theme labeled “Speaking Up.”

The decision will result in more than 350 layoffs, according to the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees’ Union (SGEU).

SGEU members were encouraged to attend the rally, organized by the SFL, to speak out against the decision to privatize liquor retailers. The SFL will also be rallying for increased wages in the province.

“Closing all the publically owned liquor stores translates to workers losing their jobs right before the holidays,” Lori Johb president of the SFL said. “It is so disrespectful and absolutely shameful.”

Attending the rally and among the layoffs was Bob Stadnichuk, vice president retail regulatory sector, which is part of the SGEU. He said the news came as a shock.

“For them [the government] to come around and hit us on the side of the head with this legislation with this throne speech was devastating to us,” Stadnichuk said. “We really don’t know how to react to it, we are still trying to work through it and see where we go next.”

Stadnichuk also said the sector served the community.

“We continue to provide good service, we continue to provide a useable good market within our communities, we were competitive, we were providing money to this province,” Stadnichuk said.

The rally consisted of a variety of chants and guest speakers.

“We had some really terrific speakers [with] really strong messages,” Johb said. “I do believe collectively the labour movement is all in and it is time to push back against this government.”

Lori Carr, the minister responsible for SLGA said there will be opportunities for those who were laid off to get jobs in the industry through the private sector.

“As we move forward with divesting the retail stores that we have, there will be lots of opportunities for private industry to buy those retail stores and there will be jobs available for people within the industry,” she said.

Saskatchewan's Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Don Morgan was scheduled to speak at the convention Thursday morning but cancelled his appearance.

In a statement to CTV News, the government said the minister’s absence was because details relating to the exit from the retail liquor industry, including discissions and conversations with union leaderships, were not yet public.

The intent of Morgan’s appearance was to discuss workplace safety, recent increases to Saskatchewan’s minimum wage, and legislative changes regarding harassment in the workplace, according to the statement.

The rally was held in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building from 11 a.m to 12 p.m.