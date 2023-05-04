Sask. youth pack Conexus Arts Centre for 5th annual Inspire event

Saskatchewan youth were at the centre of an event meant to inspire and empower on Thursday, at the fifth annual Passion2Action Inspire event at the Conexus Arts Centre.

“An event like this is really important to see that young people are making differences,” said Talitha McCloskey, co-founder of RaiseHer Community. “In order to be it, you often need to see it.”

It takes a full year of preparation for the Passion2Action team to find local presenters who can skillfully get their positive messages across to attendees.

Organizers typically look for a variety of speakers who are relatable to a wide range of youth.

“We have an amazing lineup of folks who have gone above and beyond to be positive role models in the community,” said Jonah Toth, executive director of Passion2Action.

This year’s presenters included former Cowsessess First Nation Chief, Cadmus Delorme, TikTok influencer Andrian Makhnachov, world record Paralympian swimmer, Shelby Newkirk, and Micah Walbaum, a Saskatchewan country singer.

Inspire is also a presentation meant to inform youth about local and global issues. Other matters impacting online bullying and food security are also voiced.

Classrooms from across the province also took part in the event via online streaming. Inspire began streaming the event during the pandemic, which allowed them to continue their event consecutively.

“Not all of the communities and schools out there are able to attend in person, but they get the opportunity to still watch and be inspired virtually,” said Maahi Shah, Inspire team member.

Organizers say preparation for Inspire 2024 is already underway. Inspire was made possible through the help of sponsors and volunteers.