Saskatchewan bids farewell to beloved robot dinosaur 'Megamunch'

Megamunch, the Royal Saskatchewan Museum’s (RSM) prehistoric greeter, will have one last party before his official retirement.

"Megamunch has been a visitor favourite at the museum for 37 years and will be dearly missed," Saskatchewan's parks minister Laura Ross said in a news release.

"It is wonderful to see all the congratulatory messages that visitors have left for Megamunch.”

On Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., there will be plenty of festivities for fans of the half-sized robotic T. rex to take part in.

There will be a short program at 1:15 p.m. followed by a performance by Brenda Baker, a children’s entertainer from Saskatoon. Auditorium seating opens at 12:45 p.m.

After the concert, dinosaur egg treats will be available. From 2-4 p.m., there will be a Megamunch "seek-and-find" activity in the galleries and a Megamunch retirement slideshow.

Munchie, Megamunch’s best friend, will be in attendance. Visitors can also leave Megamunch a note or picture at the RSM.

“An amazing ambassador for the museum, Megamunch will be getting a well-deserved rest, and we wish him all the best in his retirement," Ross said.

Megamunch’s last day at the RSM is Sunday, Feb. 25.

Megamunch is inviting you to his retirement concert. Celebrate his 37-year career with children's entertainer Brenda Baker on Saturday, February 10. Get all the details here: https://t.co/P9dswtZ1Xk Treats and activities to follow!🦖 pic.twitter.com/4jMBRXrWSO — Royal Sask Museum (@royalsaskmuseum) February 5, 2024