Saskatchewan bids farewell to beloved robot dinosaur 'Megamunch'

    Megamunch, the Royal Saskatchewan Museum’s (RSM) prehistoric greeter, will have one last party before his official retirement.

    "Megamunch has been a visitor favourite at the museum for 37 years and will be dearly missed," Saskatchewan's parks minister Laura Ross said in a news release.

    "It is wonderful to see all the congratulatory messages that visitors have left for Megamunch.”

    On Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., there will be plenty of festivities for fans of the half-sized robotic T. rex to take part in.

    There will be a short program at 1:15 p.m. followed by a performance by Brenda Baker, a children’s entertainer from Saskatoon. Auditorium seating opens at 12:45 p.m.

    After the concert, dinosaur egg treats will be available. From 2-4 p.m., there will be a Megamunch "seek-and-find" activity in the galleries and a Megamunch retirement slideshow.

    Munchie, Megamunch’s best friend, will be in attendance. Visitors can also leave Megamunch a note or picture at the RSM.

    “An amazing ambassador for the museum, Megamunch will be getting a well-deserved rest, and we wish him all the best in his retirement," Ross said.

    Megamunch’s last day at the RSM is Sunday, Feb. 25.

