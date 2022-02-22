Saskatchewan crop insurance reaching $405 per acre in 2022

A record $405 in average coverage per acre has been announced for 2022 by Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC).

SCIC said that is a 48 per cent increase in coverage, mainly due to higher commodity prices and increased yield coverage.

As a result, the average premium will rise to $12.05, an increase from $8.59 in 2021.

"Reflected through the historically high claim year, the challenges Saskatchewan farmers and ranchers faced during the 2021 growing season reinforces the importance of our Business Risk Management Programs," Agriculture Minister David Marit said in a release.

In 2021, producers faced a provincial-wide drought, resulting in reduced available moisture to pasture and hay land.

Thanks to extreme heat and very dry growing conditions, a heat adjustment factor has been added to rainfall data used when calculating a claim.

When temperatures climb to at least 31 degrees Celsius, precipitation amounts will now be reduced in the monthly per cent of normal calculation.

Producers must select the crops they want covered under the Contract Price Option by March 31, 2022, and submit their contracts to SCIC by May 31, 2022.

Producers who are looking to make changes can do so by contacting their local SCIC office.