Saskatchewan Health Authority appoints Andrew Will as new CEO

Andrew Will was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Saskatchewan Authority (SHA) on Thursday.

Will was serving as Interim CEO since December 2021, while the search and selection process to replace Scott Livingstone was taking place, according to a release from the SHA.

“As CEO, it will be my priority to strengthen the ability of our physicians and staff to ensure every resident of Saskatchewan has access to the right care, from the right provider, at the right time, as close to home as possible,” Will said in the release.

The recruitment was led by the SHA Board and was supported by a search firm.

“Andrew is a testament to our home-grown talent in Saskatchewan. Having grown up in rural Saskatchewan, he understands the importance of being able to access high-quality care as close to home as possible,” said Arlene Wiks, SHA Board Chair, in the release.