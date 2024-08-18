Saskatchewan's Twilite Drive-In celebrates 70th anniversary

The Twilite Drive-In Theatre has been serving movie lovers for decades.

Located right across the TransCanada from the town of Wolseley, Sask., the drive-in celebrated its 70th anniversary over the weekend and it was truly a family affair.

"We all worked at the drive-in, and it was a night out for the kids and we were growing up. So, we continued the business and it seemed to be a thriving, driving theater and drive-in," owner Don Zaba said.

Don's father Stan founded the theatre in 1954 and then sold the business to his son in 1982 upon his retirement.

"People are very surprised we're still open and they're amazed that the drive-in has been open for 70 years,” Don explained. “So they come, just like you said, and reasons, and they bring their children and grandchildren.”

Don's daughter, Reanne, recalls fond memories growing up with the business.

"It was great. It's like we always had something to do. We always had a summer job. It was fun to bring the friends out here. Everyone thought it was so cool that my dad owned it, and now my son gets to experience that too,” she told CTV News.

Reanne currently works as the assistant manager of the drive-in – but she’s poised to take over once her dad retires.

"I think she's very capable and wants to take it over. So, it'll be in the Zaba family,” Don said.

"It's a big shoes I gotta fill,” Reanne added. “My dad's been doing this and he's amazing at it, so we [have] big shoes to fill. But … I think with help from family and everything, I think it'll be okay."

Don explained that having four generations of Zaba's able to enjoy the drive-in is something his father would be proud of.

“Well, he'd be probably just shocked and very surprised,” he explained. “Most of all, very, very pleased and happy.”

In recognition of the milestone anniversary, the Twilite Drive-In played some retro movies over the weekend including Grease, E.T. and Footloose.

The Twilite team hopes to continue providing a unique experience to Saskatchewan cinema lovers for decades to come.

"We couldn't do it without the fans and the people who come here all the time,” Reanne said.

"It's crazy that people still come here and they're like, 'We had no idea that a drive-in still exists.’"