Saskatchewan suffers first loss to Nova Scotia at Montana’s Brier
Team Saskatchewan (3-1) fell to Team Nova Scotia (2-3) on Monday night – marking the team’s first loss of the tournament.
“We just collectively didn’t create enough chances. We certainly left some points out there. That’s all it was, we needed to convert one more, two point end,” said skip Mike McEwen following the loss.
In the first end Saskatchewan had the hammer but finished with a takeout for a blank to make it 0-0 after one and keep the hammer heading into the second end.
Nova Scotia came out strong and were sitting two as Saskatchewan skip Mike McEwen was set to throw his first stone of the end. His first rock hit a guard and rolled toward the back of the house to leave Nova Scotia with one. Skip, Matthew Manuel, placed a guard on his final throw. That pushed McEwen to finish the end with a successful takeout and garnered the extra stone to make it 2-0 after two ends.
In the third end Nova Scotia tied it up at two a piece after a successful final draw by Manuel. Saskatchewan was now heading into the fourth with the hammer.
McEwen made a double takeout to leave the house empty with his first throw. That lead to another blank end as Saskatchewan kept the hammer heading into the fifth end. The score remained 2-2.
“We certainly had a chance mid-game and didn’t convert. They didn’t really outplay us. We kind of beat ourselves. We had a couple easy two’s where we didn’t get rocks in the house,” McEwen said.
In the fifth end McEwen missed his final throw and Nova Scotia was able to steal one to make it 3-2 as they take the hammer heading into the sixth end.
A successful run back shot from McEwen landed Saskatchewan one to tie the game 3-3 heading into the seventh end.
Saskatchewan held Nova Scotia to just one in the seventh as Team Manual took the lead 4-3 but McEwen would have the hammer heading into the eighth end.
The eighth end forced McEwen to showcase his accuracy as Nova Scotia had the potential to score three and Saskatchewan had a lot of red stones to work around in order to land a yellow and score. But McEwen showed up and landed his team one point to tie the game once again, 4-4 as the final two ends were on tap.
The ninth end came down a tight last shot by Manuel as he landed his Nova Scotia rink one point to take the lead with one end to go.
Saskatchewan had the hammer in the tenth and was down 5-4 and with just 2:28 remaining on their clock.
“Part of that is playing on a new surface, the texture of the rocks. But I actually didn’t think that (the time) was the problem tonight. The surface was wonky. I don’t know if it was an airflow or a temperature thing, but that was the most inconsistent the surface has been. We’ve only played four games but that was night and day from this weekend,” shared McEwen who went on to sympathize that ice making is tough but there were some big shots missed throughout the day that saw major upsets at the Brier.
McEwen hinted the ice may have played a significant role in that.
“You saw some really uncharacteristic missed by high end players today. You don’t see Bottcher miss a draw by 10 feet,” he stated regarding Team Alberta Bottcher’s loss to Northern Ontario earlier in the day.
On Monday night in the tenth end, McEwen found himself in a similar situation but looking for a major takeout instead. He was facing a number of red stones but missed almost completely giving up two to Nova Scotia for a 7-4 final.
“We just weren’t able to play our style of game. They did a great job kind of making us uncomfortable to be quite honest,” he shared.
Team Saskatchewan will take on Team Sluchinski on Tuesday at 2:00 pm. The loss drops Saskatchewan to third place in Pool B.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Details released on state funeral for former prime minister Mulroney
A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal.
Luka Magnotta now living in medium-security prison, says Correctional Service Canada
Correctional Service Canada confirms Luka Magnotta, who made international headlines for the brutal killing of an international student, resides in a medium-security prison.
BREAKING Last Ontario teachers' union reaches tentative deal with province
The last of four unions representing Ontario teachers has come to a tentative deal with the provincial government.
3 men suspected in the disappearance of a U.S. sailing couple ordered deported from St. Vincent
Three men from Grenada suspected in the disappearance of a U.S. couple whose catamaran was hijacked were ordered deported from St. Vincent on Monday.
Four provinces confirm measles cases, including rare case in fully vaccinated man
Seventeen cases of measles have been confirmed in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia — more than half of those in the Montreal area, while one Ontario case has been linked to a high school.
Ontario senior loses $80,000 to cryptocurrency scam
An Ontario senior is still trying to recover the $80,000 she lost to a cryptocurrency scam three years later.
'I want to get off the plane.' The passengers refusing to fly on Boeing's 737 Max
Many thousands of people board Max aircraft with no concerns. But do other passengers care? It appears that enough do.
The conman, his lovers and the mother who vanished
For more than two decades, no one listened to Sally Leydon as she begged for help to find her mother who mysteriously vanished during a trip abroad in 1997.
King Charles will miss Commonwealth Day service
King Charles will miss next week's engagements to mark Commonwealth Day, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday, with his wife Queen Camilla stepping in for the monarch as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. potash worker to remain on suspension over nightly medical cannabis use
A union welder at a potash mine in Saskatchewan will remain on suspension after refusing to give up his nightly toke of medical marijuana, following the ruling of a provincial labour arbitrator.
-
Sask. residents could see smaller carbon rebate cheques says premier, federal minister
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe expects residents could get less money back through the Canada Carbon Rebate following the province's decision not to remit the federal carbon tax on natural gas used for home heating.
-
Sask. TikTok star Bella Brave meets singer Halsey
Bella Thomson, the ten-year-old from Swift Current, Sask. who's captured the hearts of millions while documenting her medical journey on social media – has fulfilled her dream of meeting the singer Halsey.
Winnipeg
-
'It’s just time': Corydon Hardware to close its doors after 75 years
One of Winnipeg’s last locally-owned hardware stores is packing it in after three quarters of a century.
-
'We want accountability': Parents of woman killed by drunk driver want passenger charged
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by a drunk driver wants another person to face charges.
-
Manitoba schools cancel buses due to risky driving conditions
Some southern Manitoba schools have cancelled their bus services on Tuesday due to hazardous driving conditions brought on by a storm earlier in the week.
Calgary
-
Calgary stabbing victim rides a dozen stops on transit bus
A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being found stabbed at a northeast Calgary LRT station on Monday night.
-
Caught on cam: Ski stunt goes wrong at Lake Louise, Alta.
A skier at an Alberta resort having some fun suffered some bumps and bruises after an aerial stunt went very wrong.
-
Teen in critical condition following highway crash in Brooks, Alta.
A teen was airlifted to hospital in Calgary in critical condition following a highway crash in Brooks, Alta., on Monday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
City deals with bylaw 'tensions' around zoning change applications
Neighbourhoods across Edmonton are starting to see the effects of changes to the city's zoning bylaw, and at least one homeowner is unhappy with the potential for a four-storey apartment to be built next to her house.
-
Canadian mortgage-holders increasingly missed payments in Q4, Equifax says
Consumers in Ontario and British Columbia increasingly missed payments on mortgages and credit cards in the fourth quarter of 2023, Equifax Canada said.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cold, calm, cloudy (with a bit of light snow)
Clouds kept temperatures from falling TOO far in the Edmonton area overnight and early this morning.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two teens killed in UP Express train collision in Toronto
The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Last Ontario teachers' union reaches tentative deal with province
The last of four unions representing Ontario teachers has come to a tentative deal with the provincial government.
-
Ontario senior loses $80,000 to cryptocurrency scam
An Ontario senior is still trying to recover the $80,000 she lost to a cryptocurrency scam three years later.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa will not say how many people applied to be 'night mayor'
The city of Ottawa will not say how many people applied to be the new 'night mayor,' as officials hope to introduce the new person tasked with helping to develop the nightlife economy by the end of April.
-
Here's when clocks spring forward in Ottawa
Ottawa will spring forward one hour this weekend, giving us an extra hour of sunlight at the end of the day. Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, with clocks moving ahead one hour.
-
Ottawa man's 200,000 Aeroplan points stolen as he slept
Cyber theft is surging, with hackers moving faster than ever to access private information and take it, and loyalty points accounts are a prime target.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s securities watchdog fined rule breakers $430M. Why can't it make them pay?
Ronald McHaffie is among more than 400 individuals and companies that the B.C. Securities Commission says owe about $430 million in unpaid administrative penalties and disgorgement orders.
-
From contact tracing to addressing vaccine hesitancy: How B.C. is responding to 1st new measles case
In response to the first measles case imported to B.C. since 2019, health officials are ramping up public information, doctors are preparing for anxious parents, and new immigrants are getting special supports, CTV News has learned.
-
Okanagan winery and villa on sale for just under $10M
A winery ranked as the number one tourist destination in Kelowna by Trip Advisor is up for sale for just under $10 million.
Montreal
-
Just For Laughs files for bankruptcy protection, cancels 2024 festival
The Groupe Juste pour rire inc. is seeking bankruptcy protection under Canada's Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Details released on state funeral for former prime minister Mulroney
A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal.
-
Senior killed after shooting in Saint-Laurent parking lot
A 71-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Saint-Laurent borough.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Supreme Court approves $14.4M settlement of iPhone class-action lawsuit
A lawyer for a group of iPhone owners says a British Columbia judge has approved a countrywide multimillion-dollar settlement with tech giant Apple over software updates that allegedly slowed down older devices.
-
B.C. Lottery Corporation warns of 'predatory and sophisticated' online scams
British Columbia's provincial gambling body is warning the public about a series of online scams that are allegedly tricking people into providing their financial information by mimicking advertisements from licensed local casinos.
-
1 dead in avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C.
One person died after an avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C., on Sunday, according to Avalanche Canada – which has extended its warning about dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
Atlantic
-
Crash causes power outage, closes section of Windmill Road in Dartmouth
A single-vehicle crash has closed a section of a busy road in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning.
-
Residents of central Halifax homeless encampment relocate
Residents of a central Halifax homeless encampment were forced to relocate Monday as workers cleared out the site -- one week after a municipal deadline passed for it and four other sites to be vacated.
-
Fair start to the week but risk of heavy rain, snow looms
Heavy rain and snow could land in the Maritimes this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. hockey mom charged in parking lot brawl after game
Youth sports can sometimes invoke intense feelings in parents and things got so heated Saturday at a minor league hockey game, police were called and assault charges laid.
-
5-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey kills and guts a moose that got entangled with his dog team
A veteran musher had to kill a moose after it injured his dog shortly after the start of this year’s Iditarod, race officials said Monday.
-
Inquest into Barrie, Ont., man's death while in police custody reveals dramatic details
The inquest into the death of Olando Brown while in police custody in June 2018 in Barrie unfolded on Monday, with testimony shedding light on his final hours.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. family meets with health minister after 19-hour wait for emergency surgery
A month after Ontario's health minister said she’d talk with the Kitchener family who waited 19 hours for an emergency appendectomy surgery, the promised meeting finally happened.
-
Student airlifted to hospital after school bus crash near Woodstock, Ont.
One child was reported to be pinned under the bus and several others were taken by ambulance to be treated for various injuries.
-
FunGuyz magic mushroom shop set to open in Kitchener
A controversial magic mushroom shop is bringing a new store front to Kitchener.