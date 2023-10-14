Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation holds first rally in Moose Jaw

Teachers, parents, students and other citizens held a rally in Moose Jaw in front of the Chow McLeod Law Firm on Saturday to call for proper school funding.

The event in Moose Jaw was one of several planned to take place outside the offices of government MLAs.

"As a parent, obviously, to have 30 kids in a classroom is not only disruptive and loud; for children who have special needs, they can't regulate, which makes them act out even more," said Kisanne Geis, one of the parents.

The aim of the rallies is to pressure the Government of Saskatchewan for more school funding to support the hiring of support staff, therapists, psychologists, and teachers.

"We're holding these rallies to get their attention and just say you need to start making decisions that invest in education and not politics," said Nathan Bromm, Vice-President of Saskatchewan Teachers Federation.

A rally was held in Moose Jaw on Saturday to call for proper school funding. (Anhelina Ihnativ / CTV News)

For Mark Kroeker, a construction teacher from Swift Current, teaching has transformed into extensive struggling without proper finances for the school's needs.

"[Do] more upfront budgeting for our classrooms where we can, like for myself personally, buy equipment that's not 40, 30 years old," said Kroeker.

There were no comments from the representatives of the Government of Saskatchewan.

The next rally will take place on Oct. 21 outside the offices of Minister Donna Harpauer in Humboldt.