Saskatchewan vows not to remit carbon tax on eve of deadline

The Government of Saskatchewan has vowed not to remit the federal carbon tax on natural gas used for home heating. The announcement comes on the last day before the payment deadline for the month of January.

Saskatchewan’s Minister of Crown Corporations, Dustin Duncan, made the declaration in front of Parliament Hill.

“Today I took a walk in the rain and made an important decision about the carbon tax,” Duncan said in the recorded message posted to X on Thursday.

The minister went on to criticize the federal government’s environmental policies, its decision to exempt home heating oil from the levy and defended the province’s decision to oppose the policy.

“Today, I’m announcing that in addition to not collecting the carbon tax on SaskEnergy bills, the Government of Saskatchewan will not be remitting the federal carbon tax on natural gas that Saskatchewan families use to heat their homes,” Duncan stated.

“This is a decision that we do not take lightly and we recognize that it may come with consequences.”

Saskatchewan officially stopped collecting the carbon levy on Jan. 1, 2024.

On Feb. 21, the government confirmed it is now recognized as the individual supplier of natural gas by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

The change in designation is meant to protect SaskEnergy employees from any repercussions from the decision to withhold the funds.

--This is a breaking news update. More details to come…