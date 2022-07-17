Saskatoon police to investigate fatal officer-involved shooting near Belle Plaine

An officer-involved shooting on Highway 1 on Sunday has left a 27-year-old-man dead.

Moose Jaw Police Service received a report of a man who had a gun and was uttering threats around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

Officers found the man in a car in the Superstore parking lot in Moose Jaw. He left the parking lot and drove out of the city, travelling east on Highway 1.

Once he pulled over and stopped near Belle Plaine, Moose Jaw Police Service crisis negotiators tried to de-escalate the situation, the release said.

The man pointed a gun at officers around 7 a.m. and did not comply with several commands from the officers, police say. Police fired a gun and injured the man. He received medical assistance but died at the scene, police say.

The RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) and SWAT team assisted with the incident.

Moose Jaw Police Service and Saskatchewan RCMP have requested the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) to conduct an independent investigation.

As of 5:20 p.m., RCMP reported that all lanes of Highway 1 near Belle Plaine are open.