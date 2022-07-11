SaskEnergy proposes rate increases of $16.91 per month on average spread over 3 years
SaskEnergy has filed a one-year commodity and three-year delivery service rate increase with the Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel, that would see the average homeowner paying $16.91 more per month, if approved.
“The impact of the proposal on SaskEnergy’s residential customer bills is an increase, on average, of $11.95 per month (16.8 per cent) in year one, $2.43 per month (2.9 per cent) in year two, and $2.53 per month (3.0 per cent) in year three,” a news release said.
“SaskEnergy’s residential customers currently have the lowest natural gas bills in Canada and will continue to have the lowest natural gas bills in the country if this proposal is approved,” acting president and CEO Mark Guillet said in a release.
“Following the sharp rise in natural gas prices in 2022, some utilities across Canada have implemented commodity rates of more than $8 per gigajoule, which is almost double what we are proposing,” Guillet said.
“Our hedging strategy has allowed SaskEnergy to propose a commodity rate of $4.20 per gigajoule, which is much lower than the market price of natural gas. Without this strategy, SaskEnergy would need a commodity rate of at least $6 per gigajoule,” he added.
The crown said if approved this would be just its second commodity rate increase since 2014, with the last change to the delivery service rate in April 2019.
If approved the increases would start August 1, 2022. The second increase would take effect on June 1, 2023 and the third on June 1, 2024.
More information on SaskEnergy’s rate proposal can be read on the Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel Website.
