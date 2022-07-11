SaskEnergy proposes rate increases of $16.91 per month on average spread over 3 years

SaskEnergy proposes rate increases of $16.91 per month on average spread over 3 years

(File photo) (File photo)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener