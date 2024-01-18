SaskEnergy, union agree on 8% pay bump

SaskEnergy says members of UNIFOR, Local 649 have voted in favour of a tentative deal that was reached in December.

“The signing of the collective bargaining agreement at SaskEnergy demonstrates the value of collaboration between unions and the Government of Saskatchewan,” Dustin Duncan, the minister responsible for SaskEnergy said in the release.

The new three-year agreement will see pay increases of three per cent on Feb. 1 2023 and 2024 and two per cent on Feb. 1 2025 before expiring on Jan. 31. 2026, a release from SaskEnergy says.

SaskEnergy president and CEO Mark Guillet said the new deal will ensure labour stability and create harmonious relationships for SaskEnergy employees.

The tentative deal was reached on Dec. 13, 2023, with members voting in the subsequent weeks.