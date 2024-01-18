REGINA
Regina

    • SaskEnergy, union agree on 8% pay bump

    saskenergy saskenergy
    Share

    SaskEnergy says members of UNIFOR, Local 649 have voted in favour of a tentative deal that was reached in December.

    “The signing of the collective bargaining agreement at SaskEnergy demonstrates the value of collaboration between unions and the Government of Saskatchewan,” Dustin Duncan, the minister responsible for SaskEnergy said in the release.

    The new three-year agreement will see pay increases of three per cent on Feb. 1 2023 and 2024 and two per cent on Feb. 1 2025 before expiring on Jan. 31. 2026, a release from SaskEnergy says.

    SaskEnergy president and CEO Mark Guillet said the new deal will ensure labour stability and create harmonious relationships for SaskEnergy employees.

    The tentative deal was reached on Dec. 13, 2023, with members voting in the subsequent weeks.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dominican authorities arrest U.S. rapper on domestic violence charges

    Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested U.S. rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday on charges of domestic violence. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is being held at a jail in the capital of Santo Domingo, where he was arrested Wednesday, officials said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News