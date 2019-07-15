

SaskPower will replace some aging underground cable and install new duct work in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Emerald Park and White City.

Between the five communities involved in the project, SaskPower will replaced 17 km of cable and install 80 km of new duct work.

“Crews will also be adding 80 km of new underground ducting in conjunction with SaskTel’s deployment of fibre to homes, reducing the installation costs for both companies by up to 40 per cent,” SaskPower said in a press release.

New ducting is expected to facilitate underground powerlines, which could speed up outage restoration times, according to SaskPower.

Planned outages will be a part of the process, and SaskPower says residents should be notified by contractors when they’re going to be impacted. The project is expected to cost $15 million.

The communities slated for work are listed below: