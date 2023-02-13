SaskTel announces retirement of president and CEO

The SaskTel Board of Directors announced the retirement of their president and CEO, Doug Burnett on Monday.

Burnett is planning to retire at the end of May or early June, which will allow for a smooth transition to take place, according to a media release from SaskTel.

“We are thankful for Doug’s remarkable vision, innovation, and commitment to providing world-class communications services to the province of Saskatchewan,” SaskTel board chair Grant Kook said in the release.

Burnett served as vice president of human resources and corporate services in 2003, then was appointed president and CEO in 2019.

The executive search to select a new president and CEO will begin shortly, according to the release.