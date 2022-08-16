Scam involving death threats, graphic images over text detected in Regina: RPS
An ongoing online scam that threatens people’s safety and lives has now been reported in the Queen City, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
The scam, which has been seen in other parts of Canada, appeared in Regina over the past week.
In a release, RPS said reports in Regina have included the victim receiving a text on their phone, with the sender identifying himself as being the president of an escort company and accusing the victim of not paying for services before demanding payment and telling the victim that their life or their families lives are in danger if they do not receive a payment.
RPS said reports have also come in of victims getting text messages that show graphic images depicting victims of violent assaults and homicides, as well as images or videos with armed, masked men.
Police are advising the public to remain calm and objective when reading or listening to unsolicited messages, adding perpetrators always try to create urgency and anxiety no matter what type of scam it is.
“Assess the information contained in the call or message, do not add your personal information when someone asks for, or demands it. Do not make [any] payment, an RPS news release said.
People are encouraged to make a report with their local police service if they have concerns for their safety, if they feel they are the victim of a scam, or if they have suffered a financial loss as the result of a scam.
Members of the public may also contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for general information about scams and frauds.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet, once considered a front-runner to become pope, has been accused of sexual assault and is among a list of clergy members and diocesan staff named in a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec. A woman identified as 'F.' in court documents tabled on Tuesday accused Ouellet of several incidents of unwanted touching.
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children may need a prescription for over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage at some pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
Trump's angry words spur warnings of real violence
A growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former U.S. president.
B.C. man among first approved for Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program still waiting for compensation
A B.C. man, who was among the first Canadians approved for Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program, says he is frustrated with the length of time it is taking to receive compensation.
Lead investigator in N.S. mass shooting says he stands by political interference accusations
The senior Mountie who made allegations of political meddling in the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting defended his position to members of parliament Tuesday.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
First possible case of human-to-dog monkeypox transmission 'not surprising,' WHO says
The first possible case of human-to-dog transmission of monkeypox -- recently reported in a couple and their pet in Paris -- had been a theoretical risk up till now, said Dr. Rosamund Lewis, technical lead on the monkeypox response for the World Health Organization.
Are you struggling to pay rent? We want to hear from you
With rental prices rising due to an increase in demand, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadian tenants who may be struggling to afford their home.
Canada's inflation rate slows in July despite price gains in food, rent, travel
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices even as prices for food, rent and travel continued to rise.
Saskatoon
-
Nine cats rescued in Mayfair house fire
Firefighters were called to a home in the 1700 block of Avenue D North at 8:38 a.m. with reports of a house visibly on fire with heavy black smoke coming from the roof.
-
Remote communities in Sask. get advanced healthcare thanks to AI project
An artificial intelligence (AI) project is expanding healthcare for remote communities in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. private Christian school lease terminated following abuse allegations
A private Christian school in Saskatoon is having its lease terminated following widespread abuse allegations connected to the school.
Winnipeg
-
Calls to twin Trans-Canada Highway between Manitoba and Ontario grow
A man who lost two family members in a 2019 crash near the Manitoba-Ontario border is calling for Manitoba to twin the highway between the two provinces in an attempt to prevent a similar tragedy.
-
How much rain fell in Manitoba on Monday?
Southern Manitoba was hit with severe thunderstorms on Monday that produced strong winds and heavy rain.
-
Lightning strikes Winnipeg home, causes fire: WFPS
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said a lightning strike caused a fire at a home in the city’s southeast Monday night.
Calgary
-
Proposed provincial policing plan would bolster Alberta’s rural, remote detachments
An Alberta Provincial Police Service would see sworn officers currently working in administrative positions at larger detachments redeployed to front-line roles in smaller communities, according to a proposed plan released Tuesday.
-
Inflation dips, but experts wary of celebrating just yet
While Canada and Alberta's inflation rates have dropped from a record-high peak seen in June, not all consumer prices are falling with it.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Excessive heat in Calgary straight into the weekend
Little reprieve. The high temps will continue to flirt with and, at times, eclipse the 30 C mark over the coming days.
Edmonton
-
Body of 14-year-old boy found in pond northwest of Edmonton
The body of the 14-year-old boy who drowned in a Whitecourt, Alta., pond on Sunday was recovered on Tuesday, RCMP told CTV News Edmonton.
-
Severe injuries after highway maintenance worker hit by vehicle in Parkland County: RCMP
A highway maintenance worker was taken to hospital after a crash on Monday evening.
-
Proposed provincial policing plan would bolster Alberta’s rural, remote detachments
An Alberta Provincial Police Service would see sworn officers currently working in administrative positions at larger detachments redeployed to front-line roles in smaller communities, according to a proposed plan released Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario man gets massive surprise after winning lottery on first-ever ticket
A 24-year-old Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket for the first time says he has been left in complete shock after winning a massive prize.
-
Mysterious mountain of dirt appears in Toronto neighbourhood
Residents of a Toronto neighbourhood want answers after a massive pile of dirt appeared and no one seems to know where it came from.
-
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children may need a prescription for over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage at some pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
Ottawa
-
Former Ottawa nurse in liver failure after accidental needle prick
Former Ottawa nurse Pam Hopkins-Dargavel is seriously ill. Her liver is failing because of an accidental needle prick 32 years ago. She is in desperate need of a liver transplant and a living donor could make all the difference.
-
Cost of living putting pressure on families despite slight decline in inflation rate
Despite some relief at the pumps last month, the high cost of living continues to squeeze Canadians’ pocketbooks.
-
Charities in Kingston warn of increased demand for free lunch programs
As the cost of fruit and vegetables continues to climb, community organizations in Kingston that provide free lunch programs say they are seeing hundreds more people needing their services.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Greater Vancouver Zoo temporarily closed after wolves escape enclosure
People hoping to visit the Greater Vancouver Zoo were turned away at the gates Tuesday morning as conservation officers and Mounties dealt with a wolf escape.
-
'Lifetime ban' for former B.C. teacher convicted in historic sex assault case involving minors
A former elementary school teacher convicted of several sex crimes involving minors has agreed he will never again teach in British Columbia's K-12 system.
-
B.C. men defrauded investors of $600K, used money to pay personal debts and bills
Three B.C. men defrauded investors of $600,000 – spending more than half of the money they obtained to finance a bogus battery business to repay personal debts, pay personal bills and make a slew of cash withdrawals.
Montreal
-
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet, once considered a front-runner to become pope, has been accused of sexual assault and is among a list of clergy members and diocesan staff named in a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec. A woman identified as 'F.' in court documents tabled on Tuesday accused Ouellet of several incidents of unwanted touching.
-
No plans to impose obligatory public health measures this fall: Quebec health officials
Quebec health officials say there is no plan to impose obligatory public health measures come this fall as the province launches its most recent COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign, targeting people living in CHSLDs and private seniors' residences.
-
Montreal boy in critical condition after parents find him unconscious in bath
A seven-year-old boy is in hospital in critical condition after his parents found him unconscious in a bathtub.
Vancouver Island
-
Esquimalt votes to end police agreement with Victoria
The Township of Esquimalt is looking to exit its agreement with Victoria and the Victoria Police Department, which sees the two communities sharing an amalgamated police force. Esquimalt and Victoria are currently under a 10-year agreement, which is up for renewal the end of this year. On Tuesday, Esquimalt announced it will not renew the agreement and will instead pursue a new policing model.
-
Heat warning issued on Vancouver Island, temperatures could reach 35 C this week
A heat warning has been issued for parts of Vancouver Island as temperatures are expected to soar as high as 35 C this week.
-
Victoria Bottle Depot accepting beverage returns as donations for Tour de Rock
Greater Victoria Bottle Depots are stepping up to help raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society's Cops For Cancer Tour de Rock event. The fundraiser is happening now through September with proceeds from donated beverage contains going to support this year's campaign.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Advice given to witness worries former judge
A former Supreme Court of Canada judge working with the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting says he's worried the federal Justice Department has been discouraging witnesses from being forthcoming with relevant evidence.
-
Health-care issues stem from cuts, decades of poor planning: emergency medicine expert
Long wait times, closed emergency departments and growing waitlists for family doctors have exposed the pressures facing the health-care system this summer – specifically on emergency medicine.
-
N.B. reports five new COVID-19-related deaths; hospital admissions stabilize
New Brunswick is reporting five more deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update.
Northern Ontario
-
Parents will need a prescription for some children's liquid medication, SickKids warns
Parents of young children may need a prescription for over-the-counter fever and pain medication due to a shortage at some pharmacies, Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children is warning.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
-
New technology expected to improve school bus safety
With the return of classes just over three weeks away, back-to-school preparations are underway in northern Ontario, including mapping out bus routes, recruiting drivers and installing some new technology on buses.
Kitchener
-
Fire crews advise caution after more than 100 animals were killed in two separate barn fires
Rural fire crews were busy this week after two separate barn fires north of Kitchener were responsible for the deaths of over 100 livestock. Between the two fires, 116 cattle and four horses were killed, according to fire officials.
-
Cleanup from spring storm set to get underway in Kitchener park
It has been a months-long wait, but a major portion of a spring storm cleanup is scheduled to get underway at a Kitchener park.
-
Federal government announces investment in Waterloo to strengthen cybersecurity
The federal government announced a $675,000 grant at the University of Waterloo on Tuesday to help Canadians defend against hackers using the next generation of supercomputers.