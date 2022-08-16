Scam involving death threats, graphic images over text detected in Regina: RPS

An ongoing online scam that threatens people’s safety and lives has now been reported in the Queen City, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The scam, which has been seen in other parts of Canada, appeared in Regina over the past week.

In a release, RPS said reports in Regina have included the victim receiving a text on their phone, with the sender identifying himself as being the president of an escort company and accusing the victim of not paying for services before demanding payment and telling the victim that their life or their families lives are in danger if they do not receive a payment.

RPS said reports have also come in of victims getting text messages that show graphic images depicting victims of violent assaults and homicides, as well as images or videos with armed, masked men.

Police are advising the public to remain calm and objective when reading or listening to unsolicited messages, adding perpetrators always try to create urgency and anxiety no matter what type of scam it is.

“Assess the information contained in the call or message, do not add your personal information when someone asks for, or demands it. Do not make [any] payment, an RPS news release said.

People are encouraged to make a report with their local police service if they have concerns for their safety, if they feel they are the victim of a scam, or if they have suffered a financial loss as the result of a scam.

Members of the public may also contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for general information about scams and frauds.