Scott Moe's 57% approval rating highest among premiers: poll

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced residents would be receiving $500 rebate cheques in the fall of 2022. (Source: Scott Moe/Facebook) Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced residents would be receiving $500 rebate cheques in the fall of 2022. (Source: Scott Moe/Facebook)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener