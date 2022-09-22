Scott Moe's 57% approval rating highest among premiers: poll

At 57 per cent, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has the highest approval rating in the country, according to a recent poll from Angus Reid Institute.

The poll said Moe rose six points from a similar poll released in June.

Photo submitted: Angus Reid Institute.

Moe moved ahead of Nova Scotia’s Tim Houston, who fell nine percentage points to 53 per cent.

The jump in approval comes after Moe announced adults in Saskatchewan would be receiving a $500 cheque this fall to help residents adjust to record high inflation, Angus Reid noted. High resource prices, including oil and potash, have also recently helped boost the economy.

Of those polled, 22 per cent said they strongly approve of Moe, 35 per cent said they approve of him, 11 per cent disapprove, 29 per cent strongly disapprove and two per cent are not sure where they stand.

Moe’s highest approval ratings came in June of 2019 and 2020 at 65 per cent.

The poll was conducted with an Angus Reid online survey from Sept. 19-21 among a representative randomized sample of 3,941 Canadians over 18-years-old who are members of Angus Reid Forum. In Saskatchewan, 399 people took part in the survey with a five per cent margin of error.