Scott Moe says he feels disenfranchised by Ottawa but Saskatchewan 'not backing down'

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Exploring a tunnel deep below Niagara Falls

Turbines that once harnessed the powerful energy of Niagara Falls into a great source of electricity came to a halt years ago. But the secrets deep below the power station are coming to life once again. Visitors can now explore the former cathedral of power and a new tunnel that opens to a spectacular view of the falls.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

  • New Montreal clinic staffed by overtime nurses aims to ease ER pressures

    A new clinic in Montreal’s east end celebrated its inauguration on Thursday. It’s staffed entirely by nurse practitioners clocking in on voluntary overtime with hopes the centre will relieve stress on the system. When it’s fully up and running, the clinic should help to relieve pressures on nearby emergency rooms at the Santa Cabrini and Masionneuve-Rosemont hospitals. On Thursday, both had occupancy rates at around 150 per cent.

  • Woman, 36, arrested in connection with attempted murder in Quebec City

    A 36-year-old woman was arrested in Quebec City Friday night in connection with an attempted murder. A 911 call was made earlier that morning around 1:45 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered an elderly man with a head injury. He was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener