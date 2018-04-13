

CTV Regina





The Royal Canadian Air Force has released their final report into the death of a search and rescue technician during a training exercise near Yorkton.

Master Cpl. Alfred Barr was killed on March 8, 2017 as he performed a parachute jump from a CC130H Hercules plane.

The report indicates that Barr’s parachute became tangled. As he struggled to untwist it, he failed to deploy his backup parachute.

He was killed as he hit the ground.

The RCAF says there was no evidence that the chute had been improperly packed or that there was any kind of mechanical failure.

Barr was a member of the 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron based in Winnipeg.

His death marked the second deadly training accident in a six month period in Saskatchewan.

Four months earlier, Capt. Thomas McQueen died during a training mission near the Alberta–Saskatchewan border.