Search continues in Regina for missing 12-year-old girl

Regina police are renewing calls for information about the location of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sunday.

Twelve-year-old Anaya Akan was last seen at the east entrance of the Queen City Ex on Aug. 6 around noon, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Regina police released two requests for public assistance in the search: the first on Aug. 7 and the second on Aug. 9.

RPS cited “increasing concern for the well-being” of Akan is adding urgency to the investigation.

Akan was reported missing at 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, about an hour after she was last seen.

She is described by police as Indigenous, five foot three inches tall, weighing about 140 lbs. Akan has wavy, shoulder length hair, which is brown with red streaks.

Akan was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with the words “Touchwood Agency” on the front and an image of a medicine wheel with two feathers on the back, as well as cream-coloured pants and black and white converse sneakers.

RPS asks anyone who has seen Anaya Akan or has information regarding where she is to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).