Search continues in Regina for missing 12-year-old girl

Akan is described as Indigenous, five foot three inches tall, weighing about 140 lbs, with wavy, shoulder length hair, which is brown with red streaks. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with the words “Touchwood Agency” on the front and an image of a medicine wheel with two feathers on the back, as well as cream-coloured pants and black and white converse sneakers. (Courtesy: Regina Police Service) Akan is described as Indigenous, five foot three inches tall, weighing about 140 lbs, with wavy, shoulder length hair, which is brown with red streaks. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with the words “Touchwood Agency” on the front and an image of a medicine wheel with two feathers on the back, as well as cream-coloured pants and black and white converse sneakers. (Courtesy: Regina Police Service)

