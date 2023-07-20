'Second home': Riders' Lake Korte-Moore excited for first CFL game in BC

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman, Lake Korte-Moore, will get his first opportunity to play in Vancouver, B.C. since he was a member of the UBC Thunderbirds.

“It’s so exciting,” Korte-Moore exclaimed. “B.C. or Vancouver’s become my second home so it’s going to be awesome to go back and play in front of lots of friends and family and former teammates.”

Korte-Moore was selected third overall by the Riders in the 2023 Canadian Football League (CFL) Draft. He has played in all five games so far this season, where he recorded four defensive tackles and two special teams tackles.

“I’m excited to see him go back and play in front of the folks he knows real well. He’s done a good job all year and you know, we’re going to put a little bit more on his plate each week,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.

“I think it will be awesome to run out there and will be awesome to kind of have that experience to look up at the stands,” Korte-Moore said.

The Ottawa product had 65.5 tackles and nine sacks, a forced fumble, and interception in his time as a Thunderbird. He is excited for the first crack at B.C. and is happy the game came with even a little bit of CFL experience.

“It’s nice to have a few games under my belt and be able to perform a little better than my first few games. I guess it is a little bit easier but at the same time, I look at every game the exact same, even the first one to this one,” Korte-Moore explained.

He did not shy away from the growing crowd that is coming to see his first performance at B.C. Place.

“I think my sister got around 20 tickets, I got like 12? I know a few family friends got a box and I think our team at UBC has a few tickets,” laughed Korte-Moore.

“I know he’s got a few tickets he’s rounded up from the fellas and I’m sure he’ll be out somewhere eating sushi tomorrow night,” joked Dickenson on the excitement of him returning to his old stomping grounds.

In his short time in the CFL, Korte-Moore has already garnered admiration from his teammates.

“He is a hard worker. He loves to work hard, go hard 24/7. We love having him around. He’s a huge rookie. He’s a great guy and we love him,” said fellow defensive lineman, Pete Robertson.

“I’m grateful for every opportunity I’ve been given, and I’m grateful to be on the field every single time and to be able to play each down. I said at the beginning of training camp, I just wanted to make this team and now that I did, I’m just going to keep on competing,” Korte-Moore said.

However, the defensive line will need to be on their toes to stop Vernon Adams Jr. and the rest of the B.C. Lions who are sitting in first in the West.

“You win and lose games in the trenches. So our O-line knows they have to have a good game, and our D-Line knows we have to expose the guys on their O-Line and hopefully get to the quarterback,” Dickenson said.