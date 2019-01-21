

CTV Regina





Police have charged a second person in relation to a homicide in October.

Miguel Lucas Antoan Lane, 21, died in hospital on Oct. 24, 2018. He was found injured in the 2800 block of Sinton Avenue on the evening of Oct. 23 and later died of his injuries.

Police say further investigation led them to the arrest of Desiree Morin-Jim, 18. She has been charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

Austin Thomas Yates, 22, was also charged with second-degree murder in Lane’s death.

It was the city’s sixth homicide of 2018.