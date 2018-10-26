

CTV Regina





Police have charged a 22-year-old man in Regina’s sixth homicide of the year.

Austin Thomas Yates has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Miguel Lucas Antoan Lane.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Sinton Avenue on Tuesday night for a firearm call. Lane was injured and taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Yates appeared in court on Friday morning. He is scheduled to appear again on Nov. 9.

The investigation is ongoing.